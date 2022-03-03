Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged the United Nations human rights office to publish a report it has prepared on the situation of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

Baerbock said in a video speech to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva that the global body needs “more transparency.”

“We encourage the High Commissioner (for Human Rights) to publish your report on the detention of members of the Muslim Uyghur community – and we call on Beijing to allow unfettered access,” she said.

Diplomats in Geneva have said the report on the situation in China's western Xinjiang province has been ready — or very close to it — for months.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s office has acknowledged delays in the release.