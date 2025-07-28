A gunman shot and killed five people before taking his own life at a popular fresh food market in the Thai capital on Monday, according to police.

The victims included security guards at the Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, according to a police statement.

The Erawan Medical Center, which coordinates emergency medical services, reported two women were also wounded.

The market, next to the sprawling Chatuchak weekend market, carries all sorts of goods and is popular with Thai and foreign tourists.

A video circulating online reportedly showed the shooter wearing a baseball cap and shorts walking in the market with a backpack strapped to his chest and a handgun in his right hand.

Police said they were probing details about the suspect, including his motivation.

Police Gen. Kitrat Phanphet, chief of the national police force, said he has ordered city police to investigate quickly and gather all evidence, including closed-circuit video footage.