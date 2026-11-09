Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested a new passport and ID card Monday to return from exile in India but the government swiftly rejected her first formal request since fleeing in 2024.

The request marks Hasina's clearest step toward returning to Bangladesh in December, more than two years after a deadly uprising ended her long rule and led to her party's ban. Her return could raise fresh political and legal tensions.

She previously told Reuters she plans to return and surrender to a court. Her aides said Monday the date would be announced once formalities were complete.

A Bangladeshi war-crimes court sentenced her to death last November in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising. She denies the charges from exile.

Hasina's lawyers at London-based Matrix Chambers wrote to Preeti Rahman, acting high commissioner at Bangladesh's embassy in Delhi: "In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card by the Interim Government and other authorities, I respectfully request that you issue a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card for our client."

The letter requested the applications be processed "expeditiously" based on her Bangladeshi nationality and "obligations under international human rights instruments."

But the Bangladeshi government said it does not provide "passport to a terrorist."

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir told reporters, "She is a fugitive criminal. We have an active extradition treaty with India. We want her handed over."

Kobir also asked, "Should we treat her like an ordinary commercial traveler and tell her to come and visit her in-laws' residence?"

India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In April, the ministry said it was examining Bangladesh's extradition request and wanted to "engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties."

Hasina's Awami League party was the country's largest before authorities banned it after her fall. Many of her party colleagues have been jailed or are in self-imposed exile in India or elsewhere.

Having ruled Bangladesh for 20 years as prime minister, Hasina still enjoys support among parts of the population. A return could sharpen political divisions as the Dhaka government seeks to restore stability after more than two years of upheaval.

Conversely, her return could improve Bangladesh's strained ties with India, which deteriorated sharply after New Delhi granted her refuge.