At least 38 people have been killed by days of heavy rain and flooding in and around Beijing, with the northeastern district of Miyun accounting for 28 deaths, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

Two more fatalities were reported in the north-western district of Yanqing.

In neighboring Hebei province, at least four people died in a landslide in Luanping county. Others remain missing, local media reported.

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, including some 17,000 from Miyun. Roads were submerged, vehicles swept away, and power infrastructure damaged across the region.

Water levels at a major reservoir in Miyun reached their highest point since its construction in 1959. Authorities began controlled discharges and warned residents of possible further flooding.

Almost exactly two years ago, a severe summer storm also struck Beijing and Hebei, resulting in fatalities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials to use all available means to ensure the safety of the population, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Rainfall in various parts of the country was said to have caused significant losses.

The severe weather in the Beijing region, which began over the weekend, prompted the closure of tourist sites and the suspension of bus and rail services.

The national weather service has warned of continued heavy rainfall across northern and eastern China in the coming days.

In the south, heavy rain also caused some disruptions in the Chinese Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

For the first time this year, the Hong Kong weather authority issued the highest rain warning, a so-called Black Rainstorm Warning.

Some districts experienced flooding, and underground train stations were closed. Schools suspended afternoon classes.

The warning was downgraded after just over two hours.

In parts of China, severe storms repeatedly occur during the summer months, often resulting in fatalities.

According to an analysis of state media reports, more than 70 people have already died since mid-May this year.