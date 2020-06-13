700 cats that had been raised to be eaten have been freed in China as the country clamps down on the consumption of cat and dog meat in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those on the scene stated that the cats were set to be delivered to restaurants in Shanxi province, in an incident that highlights a surge in the illegal sale of cats and dogs since their meat was prohibited on May 1.

Scientists suspect that the new virus passed to humans from animals. Some of the earliest infections were found in people who had been exposed to a wildlife market in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, where bats, snakes, civets and other animals were openly sold.