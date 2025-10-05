Rescuers in Tibet have brought hundreds of trekkers to safety after a powerful blizzard stranded them near the eastern face of Mount Everest, Chinese state media reported Sunday, as unusually heavy rain and snow battered the Himalayas.

As of Sunday, 350 trekkers had reached the small township of Qudang, while contact with the remaining 200-plus trekkers had been made, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Visitors to the remote valley of Karma, which leads to the eastern Kangshung face of Everest, were in the hundreds this week, taking advantage of an eight-day National Day holiday in China.

Snowfall in the valley, which lies at an elevation averaging 4,200 metres (13,779 feet), began on Friday evening and persisted throughout Saturday.

The remaining trekkers will arrive in Qudang in stages under the guidance and assistance of rescuers organized by the local government, CCTV reported.

Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams had been deployed to help remove snow blocking access to the area, according to an earlier report by state-backed Jimu News.

Jimu News estimated that nearly 1,000 people had been trapped.

The CCTV report did not say if local guides and support staff of the trekking parties had been accounted for.

It was also unclear if trekkers near the north face of Everest, also in Tibet, had been affected or not.

The north face of Everest, due to its easy access by paved road, regularly draws large numbers of tourists. October is a peak season, when skies clear with the end of the Indian monsoon.

Ticket sales and entry to the entire Everest Scenic Area were suspended from late Saturday, according to notices on the official WeChat accounts of the local Tingri County Tourism Company.

To the south of Tibet in Nepal, heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods that have blocked roads, washed away bridges and killed at least 47 people since Friday.

Thirty-five people died in separate landslides in the eastern Ilam district bordering India. Nine people were reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters and three others were killed in lightning strikes elsewhere in the country.