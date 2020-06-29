India has banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat citing security concerns, the government said in a statement Monday.
The apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order," the ministry of information technology said.
The ban comes after a deadly border conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations earlier this month in which 20 Indian soldiers have died.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.