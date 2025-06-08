Authorities in an Indian state plagued by ethnic unrest imposed a curfew and shut down internet access after violent clashes erupted between protesters and security forces following the arrest of members of a radical group, police said Sunday.

Manipur in India's northeast has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than two years between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, that have killed more than 250 people.

The latest violence was triggered Saturday after reports of the arrest of five members, including a commander, of Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group.

Incensed mobs demanding their release stormed a police post, set fire to a bus and blocked roads in parts of the state capital, Imphal.

Manipur police announced a curfew in five districts, including Imphal West and Bishnupur, due to the "developing law and order situation."

"Prohibitory orders have been issued by District Magistrates. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the orders," the police said in a statement.

Arambai Tenggol, which is alleged to have orchestrated the violence against the Kuki community, has also announced a 10-day shutdown in the valley districts.

The state's Home Ministry has ordered all internet and mobile data services in volatile districts to be shut off for five days in order to bring the latest unrest under control.

Internet services were shut down for months in Manipur during the initial outbreak of violence in 2023, which displaced around 60,000 people from their homes, according to government figures.

Thousands of the state's residents are still unable to return home owing to ongoing tensions.

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.

Rights activists have accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.