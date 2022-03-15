Following last week's accidental missile launch into Pakistan, New Delhi has begun a thorough inpsection of procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems, the Indian defense minister said Tuesday.

"We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified," Rajnath Singh told parliament.

India accidentally released a missile, which landed in Pakistan, around 7 p.m. last Wednesday during routine maintenance and inspection, he said.

"While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident," Singh said.

Pakistan on Saturday had sought a "joint probe" to investigate the accidental firing of a missile by India that crashed into Pakistan and raised questions on security protocols in a nuclear environment amid the acute potential of catastrophic ramifications that can arise out of a misunderstanding given both countries are nuclear powers.

"Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan also had sought explanation regarding measures and procedures in place to prevent the accidental missile launch, type and specification of the missile, flight path and India's failure to inform them about the incident.