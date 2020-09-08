India recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.

The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking the total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

India surpassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most coronavirus cases outside of the U.S. and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

The 90,802 cases added Monday pushed India's total past Brazil with more than 4.2 million cases. India is now behind only the U.S., where more than 6.2 million people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The globe's second-most populous country with 1.4 billion people, India has been recording the world's largest daily increases in coronavirus cases for almost a month. Despite over 2 million new cases in the past month and the virus spreading through the country's smaller towns and villages, the Indian government has continued relaxing restrictions to try and resuscitate the economy.