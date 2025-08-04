India’s Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected criticism from the United States and European Union over its Russian oil imports, calling the moves “unjustified” and vowing to safeguard its national interests.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the targeting of India over the issue was “unreasonable,” after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to raise tariffs on New Delhi for continuing to purchase Russian oil.

Jaiswal argued that India began importing more Russian oil only after traditional supplies were diverted to Europe following the outbreak of the Ukraine war — at a time when Washington encouraged such imports to stabilize global energy markets.

He accused the U.S. and EU of double standards, noting that both maintain extensive trade with Moscow in energy, chemicals, fertilizers, metals and other goods.

“The very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia,” Jaiswal said.

The U.S. is India’s largest trading partner, while Europe remains a major trade destination.