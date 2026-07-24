Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike Friday after negotiations with federal ministers, but the country's rapidly expanding youth protest movement showed no signs of slowing, with demonstrators insisting they will remain on the streets until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over a widening examination paper leak scandal.

Wangchuk's fast became the symbolic heart of India's "Cockroach" protests, a movement that began over alleged leaks in some of the country's most competitive entrance examinations but has since evolved into one of the largest and most sustained public challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since he took office in 2014.

What started as an online satirical campaign has transformed into a nationwide movement drawing students, professionals, families and activists.

Protesters say the examination scandal exposed deeper frustrations over unemployment, shrinking economic opportunities and a lack of government accountability, bringing tens of thousands of people into the streets across New Delhi and other major cities.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said he ended his fast after appeals from dozens of lawmakers and discussions with two federal ministers, citing lengthy negotiations and concerns that the standoff could trigger further violence. He did not disclose details of the talks.

His decision raised hopes of a breakthrough after government representatives agreed to meet leaders of the self-styled Cockroach Janta Party, the youth-led group spearheading the demonstrations. The talks are expected to take place at a neutral venue.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gestures to the supporters of the CJP during a sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, New Delhi, India, June 20, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"We hope the government comes with an open mind and listens to the people who have been on the streets for so long," party spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters. "We will explain our demands in greater detail and hope the government will finally listen."

Despite the negotiations, organizers stressed that the protests would continue.

"We are not backing out," Das said. "Real awakening starts from the grassroots, and that is what we need."

Protest leaders said ending Wangchuk's hunger strike would not weaken the campaign, arguing that meaningful accountability must begin with Pradhan stepping down.

"We won't let Sonam sir's sacrifice go in vain," said Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, whose name references a controversial remark by India's chief justice comparing some unemployed young people to cockroaches.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered again Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site, where many vowed to remain until the education minister is removed.

"We will continue to protest until Dharmendra Pradhan is terminated," protester Sudesh Singh said. "He should not be given another position. If we stop here, we compromise the future of our children."

The movement has grown dramatically since authorities canceled a national medical entrance examination in May after question papers were leaked, affecting nearly 2 million students. Protesters argue that repeated examination leaks have shattered confidence in India's education system while destroying the futures of countless young people.

The demonstrations have become one of the biggest youth-led movements in modern India, with opposition parties backing many of the protesters' demands and disrupting Parliament's monsoon session this week.

The unrest intensified after thousands of protesters marched toward Parliament on Monday in defiance of restrictions, prompting police to use tear gas and batons to disperse crowds. Fresh clashes were reported Wednesday night as more than 10,000 demonstrators gathered in central Delhi.

A woman reacts as she stops police from detaining the demonstrator following a clash during a planned march by supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party towards parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, India, July 20, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Authorities have responded with sweeping security measures, shutting down 17 Delhi Metro stations for the third time this week, suspending mobile internet services in parts of the capital and restricting businesses near the main protest sites.

The disruptions have affected thousands of commuters while protesters accuse the government of trying to suppress the movement rather than address its demands.

Modi addressed the crisis publicly for the first time Thursday, announcing plans to establish fast-track courts for examination paper leak cases and introduce legislation imposing tougher penalties on those responsible.

The federal Cabinet is expected to consider the proposed legal amendments before sending them to Parliament for approval.

The announcements, however, failed to satisfy protesters, who argue that harsher punishments alone will not fix a system vulnerable to repeated leaks. They are demanding sweeping examination reforms, greater government accountability, compensation for families of students who died by suicide after examination scandals, and the resignation of the education minister.

Fabeha Sayyed, a 23-year-old protester, said Modi's remarks acknowledged the issue but stopped short of meaningful action.

"If he is truly concerned about the students and the families who lost loved ones, then asking one minister to resign should not be difficult," she said.

Political analysts say the movement reflects broader frustrations among India's young population over rising unemployment, limited opportunities and declining trust in public institutions. They warn that unless the government addresses those concerns beyond promises of legal reforms, public anger is likely to persist.

The protests have also fueled a surge of online criticism, satire and memes targeting Modi, a sign that many young Indians are becoming increasingly willing to publicly challenge a leader whose supporters have traditionally dominated political discourse.

Although India's next national election is not due until 2029, analysts say the growing discontent could influence crucial state elections next year, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, testing the government's standing among younger voters.