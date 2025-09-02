As many as 20 people remain missing following violent protests in Indonesia, initially sparked by outrage over lawmakers' lavish perks and now fueled by anger toward police, a rights group said Tuesday.

At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia's biggest economy last week, intensified by spreading footage of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit.

The unrest emerged in cities across Indonesia, forcing President Prabowo Subianto into a U-turn on lawmaker perks after the worst protests since the ex-general took power last year.

The Jakarta-based Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said 23 reports of missing persons had been received by Monday.

"After the search and verification process, 20 missing persons remain unfound," it said in a statement.

The group said the 20 were reported missing in the cities of Bandung and Depok on Java island, and in the administrative districts of Central Jakarta, East Jakarta and North Jakarta that make up the wider capital city.

One report involved an "unknown location," it said.

The National Police did not respond immediately to an AFP request for comment.

Police have said 1,240 people had been arrested in Jakarta since Aug. 25, according to the Antara state news agency.

Jakarta police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi said on Tuesday that officers arrested activist Delpedro Marhaen, the director of the Lokataru Foundation. The NGO confirmed the arrest.

He was held "on suspicion of making provocative incitement to commit anarchic actions," Ade said in comments aired by broadcaster Kompas TV.

He also said police in Jakarta had identified another 38 people as suspects for allegedly committing "anarchic activities," including throwing Molotov cocktails towards officers and torching a bus stop.

More protests were expected outside parliament in Jakarta on Tuesday but crowds, which have dwindled since the military was deployed to the capital, did not emerge.

The United Nations human rights office called on Monday for an investigation into the alleged use of unnecessary or disproportionate force in responding to the rallies.

Clashes near university

The military was deployed across Jakarta on Monday as hundreds gathered again outside parliament and clashes were reported in several other cities.

Prabowo criticised protesters as he visited injured police at a hospital and said rallies should end by sundown.

In Bandung, protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at a provincial council building before police fired tear gas overnight at "suspected ... anarchists" who blocked a road.

Officers clashed with protesters whom they accused of trying to draw them into a student campus at the Bandung Islamic University and "instigate conflict," West Java police spokesman Hendra Rochman said in a statement Tuesday.

Some social media users accused police of firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the campus and storming it.

"Officers maintained a distance of approximately 200 metres from the campus and no shots were directed at the campus," Hendra said.

The university denied that its students had instigated unrest.

Thousands more rallied in Palembang on Sumatra island and hundreds gathered separately in Banjarmasin on Borneo island, Yogyakarta on Java, and Makassar on Sulawesi.

In Gorontalo city on Sulawesi island, protesters clashed with police who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Gorontalo police spokesman Desmont Harjendro told reporters Tuesday that police arrested 11 people for questioning over the protests.

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly said security forces "acted irresponsibly by treating the protests as acts of treason or terrorism" and called for investigations into any officers involved in violence.