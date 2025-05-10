Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned Saturday that Tehran will not compromise on its nuclear rights if Washington’s goal is to strip them away.

Speaking in Doha ahead of a new round of nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman, Araqchi made Iran’s stance clear.

“If the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I say unequivocally: Iran will not back down,” he said, according to state media.

Tehran has consistently insisted that its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable, firmly rejecting U.S. calls for "zero enrichment."

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview Friday that Iran’s "enrichment facilities have to be dismantled" under any accord with the U.S.

Trump, who withdrew Washington from the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers meant to curb its nuclear activity, has threatened to bomb Iran if no new deal is reached to resolve the long-running dispute.

Western countries say Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran accelerated after the U.S. exit from the now-defunct 2015 accord, is aimed at producing weapons, while Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.

"In its indirect talks with the U.S., Iran emphasizes its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and clearly declares that it is not seeking nuclear weapons," Araqchi said.

"Iran continues negotiations in good faith, and if the goal of these talks is to ensure the non-acquisition of nuclear weapons, an agreement is possible. However, if the aim is to limit Iran’s nuclear rights, Iran will never retreat from its rights."