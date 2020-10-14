Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov confirmed Sadyr Zhaparov as new the prime minister yesterday after the parliament chose the nationalist politician for the position in a repeat vote, a step toward ending a political crisis in the Central Asian nation, which is closely allied with Russia.

A senior Kremlin official visited the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek in an apparent attempt to help local leaders end the impasse in the former Soviet republic, which is home to a Russian military air base and a large Canadian-owned gold mining operation.

Parliament had to vote on Zhaparov's appointment for a second time after President Jeenbekov vetoed its previous decision on Oct. 10 because of proxy voting by some legislators.

Zhaparov's supporters freed him from prison last week amid unrest after a parliamentary election in which official results showed a landslide victory for Jeenbekov's allies. The result was annulled after protesters seized government buildings on Oct. 6.

Zhaparov had been serving a lengthy sentence on charges of taking a senior public servant hostage during a protest in 2013. Last week a court reviewed his case and annulled the verdict. He now needs Jeenbekov to ratify to a parliamentary vote in order to become prime minister. Jeenbekov has said he is ready to resign once a new cabinet is legitimately appointed.

Kyrgyzstan's 6.5 million people are currently under a state of emergency, but a few hundred Zhaparov supporters demonstrated in central Bishkek, defying a ban on rallies, to demand that the president resign and parliament dissolve itself.