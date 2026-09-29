The death toll from a Myanmar military airstrike in Rakhine state rose to 50 Tuesday after rescuers found more bodies, according to a local aid worker and the rebel group controlling the area.

Monday's airstrike in Rakhine ​state's Kyauktaw ⁠town killed 50 people and wounded at least 58, said the Arakan Army, which is battling the military. The numbers were confirmed by aid worker Wai Hun Aung.

Women and children were among the bodies recovered Tuesday, according to photos shared on social media by Wai Hun Aung.

Arakan Army spokesperson ⁠Khine ⁠Thu Kha said the military "deliberately targeted densely populated markets, schools, civilians, and residential buildings through airstrikes."

A Myanmar government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The military has previously said it "exercises maximum restraint to avoid civilian harm."

Myanmar has ⁠been locked in a nationwide civil war since a 2021 coup, with an alliance of armed groups, including ​the Arakan Army, fighting against the military.

The protracted ​conflict has since killed around 100,000 people and displaced over 3.5 million in ⁠the ‌impoverished Southeast ‌Asian nation.

Khine Thu Kha ⁠said the Arakan Army ‌would use all available means to retaliate against the ​military and anyone involved ⁠in the bombing of civilians.

The ⁠Kyauktaw airstrike is Rakhine's deadliest such ⁠attack since a ​December hospital bombing that killed at least 30 people.