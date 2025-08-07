Myint Swe, who assumed the role of Myanmar’s acting president following the military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in 2021, died Thursday at age 74, the military announced.

He died Thursday morning at a military hospital in the capital, Naypyitaw, according to a statement from the military's information office.

Myint Swe had largely stepped back from his official duties over the past year due to reported health issues. State media said Tuesday that he had been in critical condition and receiving intensive care since July 24.

A state-level funeral is planned, though the date has not been confirmed.

State media announced in July 2024 that Myint Swe was suffering from neurological disorders and peripheral neuropathy, which left him unable to carry out normal daily activities, including eating.

A few days later, he authorized Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military government, to assume his presidential duties while he was on medical leave, according to the reports.

Myint Swe became acting president on Feb. 1, 2021, after the military arrested then-President Win Myint along with Myanmar’s top leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as the army seized power.

A member of a pro-military party, Myint Swe took over the presidency under the constitution because he held the post of first vice president.

Legal experts questioned the legitimacy of the move, as Win Myint had neither resigned nor been declared incapacitated.

As acting president, Myint Swe chaired the National Defense and Security Council – nominally a constitutional government body, but in practice controlled by the military.

The council is the country’s top decision-making body on national security and has the authority to declare a state of emergency and oversee military and defense affairs.

His appointment and acquiescence to the military’s demands allowed the council to convene and declare a state of emergency, effectively handing power to Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup.

During his time in office, Myint Swe performed only the ceremonial duties of his role, such as issuing decrees to renew the state of emergency, while Min Aung Hlaing controlled all government functions.

A former general, Myint Swe was a close ally of Than Shwe, who led a previous military government before stepping down to allow a transition to a quasi-civilian government beginning in 2011.

Myint Swe served as chief minister of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, under the quasi-civilian government between 2011 and 2016, and had previously headed its regional military command. During the Buddhist monk-led protests of 2007 – known internationally as the Saffron Revolution – he oversaw a violent crackdown in Yangon that left dozens dead and led to hundreds of arrests.

Although he did not have a prominent international profile, Myint Swe played a key role in the country’s military and political affairs. In 2002, he participated in the arrest of family members of former dictator Ne Win, according to Myanmar media accounts.

He also arrested former Gen. Khin Nyunt at Yangon Airport during a 2004 purge of the ex-prime minister and his supporters amid an internal military power struggle. Soon after, Myint Swe took command of the sprawling military intelligence apparatus that had served as Khin Nyunt’s power base.

Myint Swe was among the military leaders sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department following the 2021 coup and the arrest of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials.

He is survived by his wife and two children.