North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently embarked on a three-day tour of his country's key weapons factories, stoking tensions on the Korean Peninsula and sending a clear message to the United States and South Korea.

State media reported on Sunday that Kim visited facilities manufacturing artillery systems and launch vehicles for nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the nation's military might and war readiness.

As the U.S. and South Korea gear up for their joint military exercises later this month, intended to counter the escalating North Korean threat, Kim's factory visits add fuel to an already fiery situation.

The young leader continues to perceive these drills as a direct challenge to his regime, interpreting them as rehearsals for invasion.

But Kim's audacious inspections might not be limited to mere displays of defiance.

Some experts speculate that the timing of these visits could signal possible military cooperation with Moscow, particularly as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks support from other nations amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During his visit to a factory producing large-caliber artillery systems, Kim emphasized the facility's vital role in bolstering the nation's war preparations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at a major weapon factory at an undisclosed location, North Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

He lauded the adoption of scientific and technological measures to enhance shell quality and increase manufacturing speed.

Undoubtedly, his vision is to modernize North Korea's military arsenal, with an eye on the swift development and large-scale production of new ammunition types.

Kim's enthusiasm for military expansion was evident in his subsequent stops at two other factories, where he stressed the priority of delivering launcher trucks for ballistic missiles.

The North Korean leader pushed for the rapid expansion of production capacities, especially regarding reliable engines for cruise missiles and drones.

The significance of Kim's actions cannot be underestimated.

The photographic evidence showcased Kim beside massive launcher trucks designed for intercontinental ballistic missiles, suggesting North Korea's ambition to possess the capability to target the U.S. mainland.

In a striking display of prowess, other photos captured Kim personally firing scoped rifles during his visit to a small arms factory, emphasizing the need for modernizing soldiers' firearms.

As tensions between North Korea and the West continue to escalate, Kim seems eager to showcase his alliances with Russia and China, seeking to break free from diplomatic isolation.

His calculated moves demonstrate an attempt to forge a united front against the United States while bolstering his international standing.

The recent giant military parade in Pyongyang further substantiates this quest for visibility and support.

Kim was joined by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and a Chinese ruling party official during the parade, revealing North Korea's explicit backing for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The presence of high-ranking foreign officials during the parade raised suspicions that North Korea might be willing to supply arms to Russia for its military endeavors.

An expert at South Korea's Sejong Institute, Cheong Seong Chang, suggests that Kim's factory visits serve dual purposes: bolstering the modernization of domestically produced weapons and exploring potential exports to Russia.

Kim's remarks about improving the quality of shells and developing new types of ammunition seem to hint at North Korea's intent to engage in arms trade with Russia.

While North Korea vehemently denies supplying arms to Russia to support its Ukrainian operations, Kim's maneuvers raise eyebrows and further complicate the geopolitical landscape.