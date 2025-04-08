NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte voiced concern Tuesday over China’s massive military buildup and recent exercises near Taiwan, urging allied and partner nations to work together to ensure maritime security in the region.

"China is backing Russia’s war efforts and rapidly expanding its armed forces, particularly its navy," Rutte told reporters during a visit to the Japanese naval port of Yokosuka.

"We cannot afford to be naive. We must stay vigilant, assess the developments, and respond collectively," he added.

Rutte said NATO is worried about China's military exercises near Taiwan and "we follow them very closely."

Japan considers China a threat in the region and has, in recent years, accelerated its military buildup, including preparing to acquire strikeback capability with long-range cruise missiles.

In addition to Washington, Tokyo has expanded its defense ties with other friendly nations in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, as well as NATO, saying Russia's war on Ukraine underscores that security risks in Europe and Asia are inseparable.

U.S. wants NATO members to be more involved in the Indo-Pacific region, Rutte said. He welcomed U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent trip to Japan to ensure Washington's commitment to strengthening its alliance with Japan and presence in the region. He stressed its importance, noting that Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven (G-7) that is not in NATO.

NATO has also stepped up its ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, known as the IP4, in recent years, with their officials attending NATO ministerial and summit meetings.

Rutte, visiting Japan for the first time since becoming head of the Belgium-based military alliance in October, was set to hold talks with Japanese Defense Minister Gen. Nakatani later Tuesday and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday.

Ishiba has advocated a NATO-like security framework in Asia, though he has not given details.

Countries with shared security concerns are strengthening ties as competition escalates between the United States and China.

Beijing has criticized NATO’s growing ties with the Indo-Pacific partners, worried that Washington may move to form a NATO-like alliance in the region.