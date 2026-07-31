The Pacific island nation of Nauru has formally adopted the name Republic of Naoero, with the government saying the change reflects a renewed emphasis on the country's Indigenous heritage and national identity.

The country’s abbreviated name will be Naoero, while its country code will change to NRO. Its people will be referred to as dei-Naoero, according to a government statement posted Wednesday.

Nauru's parliament ​passed a constitutional amendment ​in May to ⁠rename the country, initially planning a national referendum. However, President David Adeang said in a social media post late on Wednesday that the referendum plans have been dropped.

"The decision not to pursue a referendum was reached after thoughtful deliberation that Naoero is not a new name ⁠seeking acceptance ⁠by the people," Adeang said.

"It is already the identity of the people, is on the national coat of arms, and spoken in the community; and importantly is allowed by the constitution."

President Adeang said the change was not about politics but about identity and heritage, as well as "preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening the future of our children.”

"Naoero is the beginning of renewed national pride, and a new chapter founded on unity, responsibility, patriotism, better health, education, and sustainable development,” he said.

The government said international organizations and other countries had been formally notified of the change and had begun making the transition.