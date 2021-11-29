New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter on Sunday cycled to the hospital while already in labor and gave birth an hour later.

"Big news!" the Greens politician posted on her Facebook page a few hours later.

"At 3:04 a.m. GMT this morning, we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labor, but it did end up happening."

The island nation of 5 million already has a reputation for down-to-earth politicians. Even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern famously took maternity leave while in office and brought her 3 months old to a United Nations meeting as she was still breastfeeding.

"My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2 a.m. GMT to go to the hospital – though they were 2-3 minutes apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later," Genter wrote.

"Amazingly, now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad," said Genter, a dual New Zealand-United States citizen who was born in Minnesota and moved to the Pacific country in 2006.

Genter – her party's spokesperson for transport issues and whose Facebook profile includes "I love my bicycle" – also biked to the hospital in 2018 to give birth to her firstborn, local media said.