North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward waters east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said, with no immediate details available on the weapon or its trajectory.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff is analyzing the projectile's specifications and range.

Last ⁠month, ⁠North Korea launched more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles and ordered its military to maintain full readiness during ongoing joint exercises ⁠with the United States.

The launch came as South ​Korea, Japan and the ​U.S. concluded their joint military drills ⁠on ‌Friday ‌to test readiness ⁠against North ‌Korea's missile and nuclear ​weapons threats.