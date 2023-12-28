North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un told the country's armed forces to get ready for a war with the United States, as he accused Washington of escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula region.

During the second day of the 9th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Wednesday, Kim Jong-un said the U.S. is engaged in an "unprecedented" confrontation against North Korea.

Kim "set forth the militant tasks for the People's Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors to further accelerate the war preparations," the Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim.

He said the political and military situation has reached an extreme because of anti-North Korea moves by the U.S.

Kim also vowed to extend relations of strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent countries."

Last week, Kim warned that his country "will not hesitate" to launch a nuclear attack if an "enemy" provokes it with nukes.

Pyongyang recently test-launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile fueled by solid propellants, which raised tension in the region.