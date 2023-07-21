Women in India's northeastern state of Manipur on Friday launched a relentless attack on the house of the main suspect in a heinous sexual assault case that has sent shock waves across the nation.

Police reported that the accused allegedly dragged two tribal women onto the streets back in May, instigating a horrifying mob to commit rape and parading the victims naked, further deepening the ethnic clashes engulfing the state.

Although the sexual assault occurred over two months ago, it recently captured national attention when a short video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media earlier this week.

The shocking footage, showcasing the vile attack, prompted an immediate response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unequivocally condemned the heinous crime as "shameful" and vowed to take stern action.

Following Modi's condemnation, the main suspect, a resident of the violence-stricken Manipur state, was swiftly apprehended on Thursday.

Three others were also arrested, while police officials remain in pursuit of at least 30 more individuals involved in the monstrous crime.

Amid the wave of fury and demands for justice, local women resorted to pelting stones and setting ablaze parts of the suspect's house in a village, reflecting the deep unease and intense anger prevailing in the community.

Police officials, understanding the magnitude of the outrage, appealed to women to express their protests peacefully.

The sexual assault case is a disturbing chapter in the ongoing ethnic clashes that began in Manipur.

The strife was triggered by a court order concerning the extension of special benefits enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population.

The clashes have claimed at least 125 lives, and over 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the eruption of violence.

Rights groups across India have mobilized, demanding justice for the victims and swift investigations into the harrowing incident, raising crucial questions about the safety and security of women in the country.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party hold candles during a candlelight vigil to protest against the ongoing violence against women in Manipur state, Bangalore, India, July 20, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Protests are set to take place in various parts of the nation, driven by a passionate quest for accountability and a call to protect the dignity and well-being of women.

As the disturbing videos of the assault circulate, opposition MPs have submitted notices in both houses of Parliament, seeking a comprehensive discussion on the violence in Manipur.

They demand the prime minister deliver an elaborate statement on the grave matter that has gripped the nation's conscience.