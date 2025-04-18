Police have arrested dozens of people across Pakistan in recent weeks following more than 10 mob attacks on the U.S.-based fast-food chain KFC, officials reported.

The attacks come amid rising anti-American sentiment and opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza.

Authorities in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, confirmed at least 11 incidents in which KFC outlets were targeted by protesters armed with sticks. Police have taken at least 178 people into custody in connection with the attacks.

KFC and its parent company, Yum Brands, both headquartered in the U.S., have yet to respond to requests for comment.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said one KFC employee was shot and killed earlier this week at a store on the outskirts of Lahore by unidentified gunmen.

The official noted that there was no protest at the time, and authorities are investigating whether the killing was politically motivated or driven by other factors.

In Lahore, police said they were ramping up security at 27 KFC outlets around the city after two attacks took place and five others were prevented.

"We are investigating the role of different individuals and groups in these attacks," said Faisal Kamran, a senior Lahore police officer.

He added that 11 people, including a member of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, were arrested in the city.

Kamran clarified that the protests were not officially organized by the TLP.

TLP spokesperson Rehan Mohsin Khan said the group "has urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products, but it has not given any call for protest outside KFC."

"If any other person claiming to be a TLP leader or activist has indulged in such activity, it should be seen as their personal action and has nothing to do with the party’s policy," Khan said.

KFC has long been viewed as a symbol of the U.S. in Pakistan and has borne the brunt of anti-American sentiment in recent decades, with protests and attacks.

Western brands have faced boycotts and other forms of protest in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries in recent months due to Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The latest conflict began following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage to Gaza.

Since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.

Yum Brands has said one of its other brands, Pizza Hut, has faced prolonged effects from boycotts related to Israel's war in Gaza.

In Pakistan, local brands have made inroads into the fast-growing cola market, as some consumers prefer to avoid U.S. brands.

According to GlobalData, Coca-Cola's market share in Pakistan dropped to 5.7% in 2023 from 6.3% in 2022, while PepsiCo's share fell to 10.4% from 10.8%.

Earlier this month, religious clerics in Pakistan called for a boycott of any products or brands that they say support Israel or the U.S. economy, but urged people to remain peaceful and avoid destroying property.