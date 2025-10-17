Pakistan launched strikes in Afghanistan’s border province late Friday, ending a two-day cease-fire, a senior Taliban official told AFP, warning that Kabul would “retaliate.”

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

A cease-fire along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border was holding Thursday, officials from both countries said, after cross-border clashes left dozens dead.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported at least 18 killed and more than 350 wounded in the violence.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of offering safe haven to militants who plan their frequent assaults from Afghan soil – a charge the Taliban government denies.