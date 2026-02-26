Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy cross-border fire on Thursday after Kabul launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions, prompting Islamabad to accuse the Afghan Taliban administration of “unprovoked action” and insisting its forces delivered an “immediate and effective response” across multiple sectors of the frontier.

Cross-border clashes intensified Thursday along the Pakistan–Afghanistan frontier, with both sides reporting military operations and casualties in some of the most serious fighting since recent tensions began to escalate.

Afghan government deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Kabul had initiated “extensive retaliatory offensive operations” against Pakistani military centers and installations along the Durand Line, claiming the move was in response to what he called “continued aggressions of Pakistan’s military regime.” According to Afghan officials, the strikes were launched from Khost, Paktia and Nuristan provinces, and included “laser-equipped units” operating under night cover.

In a separate update, Pakistani Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for Foreign Media Mosharraf Zaidi said late Thursday that no Pakistani military posts had been captured or damaged in the ongoing clashes, and that Pakistan had inflicted “heavy losses” across the border.

Zaidi said no Pakistani soldiers had been killed or taken captive, dismissing reports of damage on the Pakistani side as “fantasy” pushed by what he called “India’s proxies in Afghanistan.” He added that Pakistan would continue to deliver an “immediate and effective” response to any future attacks.

Islamabad confirmed Kabul had launched military operations but described them as “unprovoked action”, saying Pakistan’s forces responded immediately. In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Afghan Taliban fighters had “miscalculated” by opening fire on multiple locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur.

Pakistan said its return fire inflicted “heavy casualties on the Afghan side,” destroying multiple posts and equipment. The ministry added that the country “will take all necessary measures to ensure its territorial integrity and the safety and security of its citizens.”

Afghanistan, meanwhile, claimed it also inflicted casualties on Pakistani forces, though no independently verified figures were available. Anadolu Agency said it could not confirm casualty reports from either side.

The clashes come days after Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which Islamabad said killed 70 militants linked to recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Kabul accused Pakistan of killing civilians and vowed retaliation—an accusation Islamabad denies, saying it targeted only “terrorist hideouts” and took “utmost caution” to avoid civilian harm.

Pakistan has faced a surge in militant attacks attributed to the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatist groups, and accuses the Pakistani Taliban of operating from Afghan territory—a charge Kabul rejects.

Islamabad acknowledged discussions with Qatar this week on “regional issues,” including Afghanistan, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Doha, though officials declined to provide further details on any mediation efforts.