Pakistani authorities are banning open-air livestock markets in cities for the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice,” to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, people will be allowed to buy and sell sacrificial animals at 700 designated markets, which will be set up on the outskirts of cities across the country. These markets will only remain open from dawn to dusk.

Monday’s move comes as Pakistan reported 69 more COVID-19 deaths, taking total fatalities to 5,266.

Pakistan now has 251,625 confirmed cases and the decision to ban open-air cattle markets within the cities was announced at a meeting of the National Command and Control Center, which supervises the country’s response to the virus.

It said all buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals must adhere to social distancing regulations

Eid-al Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on July 31, subject to the sighting of the moon.

During the four-day holiday, Muslims across the world slaughter livestock and distribute part of the meat to the poor.

The event symbolizes generosity for the faithful and an opportunity to visit extended family beginning with prayers at dawn when millions fill mosques across the world.