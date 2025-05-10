Pakistan and India have agreed to a “full and immediate cease-fire” after U.S.-mediated talks, President Donald Trump announced Saturday after the nuclear-armed neighbors exchanged accusations of further military attacks.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was pleased to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the agreement follows extensive negotiations by him and Vice President J.D. Vance with Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shahbaz Sharif and other top officials.

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," Rubio said on X.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he added.

Both countries confirmed the deal.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!," Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on X.

The truce follows of weeks of hostilities between the nuclear-armed rivals that have traded missile strikes, drone attacks and artillery fire in their most serious confrontation in decades.

Tensions have flared since a gun massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.

Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the White House's National Security Council, posted on X: @POTUS is a force for peace" over a link to Trump's online statement about a ceasefire having been agreed to, but offered no more immediate details.

The surprise announcement came hours after Pakistan announced it was launching counter-attacks using hypersonic missiles after repelling Indian strikes on its military bases.