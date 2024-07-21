The Pakistani government has officially decided to recognize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "terrorist" and has called on the international community to do the same.

According to the Dawn newspaper, Pakistan's Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and representatives from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Party (TLP) held a joint press conference in the country's capital, Islamabad on Saturday.

Following a week of pro-Gaza demonstrations by TLP, the Pakistani government entered into negotiations with the party. The meeting concluded with both sides reaching an agreement.

Under the agreement, the Pakistani government will officially recognize the Israeli Prime Minister as a "terrorist" and will invite the international community to do the same.

Talks between the federal government and TLP representatives Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Shafiq Amini began on July 18. As a result, the government announced it would accelerate its support for the "Palestinian victims of Israeli oppression."

The agreement was signed by Sanaullah and Tarar. Sanaullah praised TLP's efforts for the Palestinian people and announced that the government would send more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Sanaullah stated that over 1,000 tons of food and medicine would be sent to Palestine by July 31. The government also agreed to provide medical aid to the Palestinian people and send health care personnel to the region.

"If the Palestinian government makes the necessary arrangements, injured Palestinians will be brought to Pakistan for treatment," Sanaullah said, adding that schools and hospitals in Pakistan are open to provide education and medical facilities to Palestinians.

'Terrorist and war criminal'

Sanaullah defined Israel as a "terrorist state" and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as a war criminal under international law. He emphasized that Pakistan will use every possible means to assist Palestinians and condemn Israel.

Demanding Netanyahu's prosecution, Sanaullah stated, "Netanyahu is a terrorist and a perpetrator of war crimes. He is responsible for the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine. We call him a terrorist and urge the international community to recognize Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as a terrorist."

"We will not only boycott Israel but also all products associated with Israel and any companies directly or indirectly involved in or aiding this oppression," Sanaullah said.

He revealed that a committee had been established to identify companies financially supporting Israel's attacks on Gaza and to ban their products.

Sanaullah said that the Pakistani government will not use products or services from companies that directly or indirectly assist Israeli forces in committing war crimes against Palestinians.

He called on the international community to hold Netanyahu accountable for his actions and deliver him to justice.