Pakistan has reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in about a month.

It recorded 40 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday, compared to the highest single-day toll of 153 on June 19.

Pakistani authorities are banning open-air livestock markets in cities for the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice," to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, people will be allowed to buy and sell sacrificial animals at 700 designated markets, which will be set up on the outskirts of cities across the country. These markets will only remain open from dawn to dusk. Officials said all buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals must adhere to social distancing regulations

Pakistan has recorded 257,914 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 2,145 in the past 24 hours, and 5,426 fatalities.

Until weeks ago, Pakistan had witnessed a 20% infection rate as a result of daily testing. It is now less than 10%, but authorities fear another spike if people ignore social distancing rules during the Muslim holiday, which will be celebrated on July 31.