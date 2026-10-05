Pakistan has rolled out a nationwide fuel subsidy scheme targeting motorcycle, rickshaw and small-car owners as rising global oil prices put pressure on working- and middle-income households, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Prime Minister’s Special Relief Scheme to provide targeted assistance to people who rely on their vehicles for work and daily transportation, particularly those who often fall outside conventional social assistance programs.

Under the scheme, eligible motorcycle, rickshaw and Qingqi users receive 500 Pakistani rupees ($1.78) in fuel relief per week through four tokens a month.

The government has removed an initial 5-liter minimum purchase requirement, meaning users can now receive the full Rs. 500 subsidy regardless of how much petrol they buy.

Owners of cars with engines of up to 800cc, meanwhile, receive a discount of Rs. 100 per liter on 10 liters every 10 days, with three subsidized tokens available each month.

The government also expanded eligibility for motorcycles, rickshaws and Qingqis from vehicles up to 15 years old to those up to 20 years old following public feedback. Vehicles registered on or after Jan. 1, 2006, can now qualify.

Eligible citizens can register free of charge through the government's 9771 SMS service, while a digital system links applicants' national identity, registered SIM cards and vehicle records to help prevent duplicate claims and misuse.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the program was developed rapidly despite Pakistan's limited fiscal space and was intended to shield vulnerable households from the impact of global energy price increases.

Sharif is personally overseeing the scheme, with the government saying further adjustments could be made in response to feedback from recipients.