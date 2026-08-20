Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Thursday for broadening cooperation with Syria and invited President Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Pakistan, as Islamabad moves to deepen ties with Damascus across a range of sectors.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani met Sharif in Islamabad, where the Pakistani premier welcomed the Syrian delegation and conveyed his best wishes to President al-Sharaa, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, including its position on the Golan Heights.

Recalling the longstanding ties between the two countries, Sharif called for stronger cooperation in politics, defense, trade, investment, education and human resource development.

He also said restoring direct flights between Pakistan and Syria would boost people-to-people contacts and facilitate visits by Pakistani pilgrims to Syria.

Al-Shaibani arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday night for a two-day visit, his first to Pakistan since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

He conveyed greetings from al-Sharaa and briefed Sharif on Syria’s political transition and reconstruction efforts.

Al-Shaibani thanked Pakistan for its continued support and expressed Damascus’ interest in revitalizing bilateral engagement through institutional mechanisms at an early stage.

The talks came as Pakistan and Syria also explored ways to expand trade and investment ties.

Separately, during a meeting with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, al-Shaibani proposed establishing a Pakistan-Syria Joint Business Council to connect the two countries’ business communities and facilitate trade and investment.

The Syrian minister also proposed holding a joint investment forum in Damascus, while Pakistan expressed interest in sending trade and business delegations to Syria and reviving the Pakistan-Syria Joint Ministerial Commission.

The two sides identified energy, transportation, agriculture, industry, housing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology as potential areas for cooperation.

Sharif extended an invitation to President al-Sharaa to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

The visit marks the first by a Syrian foreign minister to Pakistan in 19 years.

The last Syrian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was Walid al-Mouallem in 2007.

A Pakistani delegation met al-Shaibani in Damascus last June.