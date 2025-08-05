Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claims that Pakistani nationals are among foreign mercenaries fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, calling the allegations “baseless and unfounded.”

The strongly worded response from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry came a day after Zelenskyy, during a frontline visit to Ukrainian troops in the northeastern Vovchansk sector, posted on X that his military had encountered foreign fighters – including individuals from Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and African countries – on the battlefield.

“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond,” Zelenskyy wrote in the Monday post.

In its rebuttal, Islamabad denied any involvement of its citizens in the conflict and said no evidence had been presented to substantiate the accusation.

“To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been provided to back such claims,” the Foreign Ministry said. “Such unfounded assertions risk undermining bilateral relations and serve no constructive purpose.”

Seeking clarity, urging dialogue

While firmly rejecting the accusation, Pakistan said it would reach out to Kyiv for clarification.

The move reflects Islamabad’s diplomatic approach to managing sensitive foreign policy issues without escalating tensions.

The ministry reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position of neutrality in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasizing its support for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy under the UN Charter.

Islamabad has consistently avoided direct alignment with either side in the war, despite strengthening ties with Russia in recent years – particularly in energy and defense cooperation – and maintaining relations with Western allies, including the European Union and the United States.

Unverified claims stir tension

Zelenskyy’s public inclusion of Pakistan among countries allegedly supplying fighters to Russia marks a rare instance of direct accusation by a head of state.

The lack of corroborating evidence, however, raises concerns about the credibility of battlefield intelligence in such complex war zones.

Ukraine and Russia have both drawn foreign fighters since the war escalated in 2022.

Moscow has reportedly recruited personnel from Central Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, while Ukraine’s International Legion has welcomed volunteers from around the world.

Still, the presence of alleged mercenaries remains a highly politicized and murky element of the war.