Pakistan on Saturday test-fired a ballistic missile amid soaring tensions with India over last month’s deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region.

The surface-to-surface missile has a range of 450 kilometers (about 280 miles), the Pakistani military said.

There was no immediate comment about the launch from India, which blames Pakistan for the April 22 gun massacre in the resort town of Pahalgam, a charge Pakistan denies.

Pakistan's military said the launch of the Abdali Weapon System was aimed at ensuring the "operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters," including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated those behind the successful test. Missiles are not fired toward the border area with India; they are normally fired into the Arabian Sea or the deserts of southwest Balochistan province.

India's navy said on April 27 that its vessels had successfully undertaken anti-ship firings to "revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike."

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said days before that Pakistan had "credible intelligence" of India planning to attack it within days.

The Kashmir region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.