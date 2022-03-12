Pakistan Saturday sought a "joint probe" to investigate the accidental firing of a missile by India that crashed into Pakistan and raised questions on security protocols in a nuclear environment amid the acute potential of catastrophic ramifications that can arise out of a misunderstanding given both countries are nuclear powers.

"Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan also sought explanation regarding measures and procedures in place to prevent the accidental missile launch, type and specification of the missile, flight path, and India's failure to inform about the incident.

"Given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements?” the statement added.

Given the short distances and response times, any misinterpretation by the other side could lead to countermeasures in self-defense with grave consequences, it added.

On Friday, New Delhi said it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

An Indian-origin "supersonic flying object" entered Pakistan from India at 6:43 p.m. (1:43 p.m. GMT) on March 9 and fell to the ground near the city of Mian Channu, causing damage to civilian property, but no one was injured.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad and said the incident put at risk human lives. Besides, the flight path of the object endangered several domestic and international flights and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident, it added.

Nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors India and Pakistan have had hostile relations since independence from Britain in 1947 and fought three major wars, two over the Himalayan region of Kashmir.