Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will restart commercial flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, becoming the first foreign commercial carrier to resume scheduled service to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport since the Taliban's takeover of the country.
Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of U.S. forces on Aug. 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.
"We have got all technical clearances for flight operations," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Agence France-Presse (AFP).
"Our first commercial plane ... is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13."
Khan said the service would depend on demand.
"We have received 73 requests, which is very encouraging ... from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists," he said.
In the last two days, Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation.
An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.