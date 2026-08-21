Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was transferred to a hospital in Islamabad early Friday for medical examinations after mounting calls from his supporters for access to medical care amid concerns over his health.

The move followed a Supreme Court order this week and is seen as a potential first step toward easing tensions between Khan's party and Pakistan's powerful military establishment, which have been at odds since his ouster from ⁠office ⁠in 2022.

"Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad following Supreme Court order," Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said in a text message to journalists.

His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison and that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. The government has said ⁠medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to transfer Khan, 73, to Shifa International Hospital in the capital ​city within 48 hours and allow him access to ​a medical panel that includes his personal physician. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari ⁠called ‌the ruling ‌a "new ray of hope" but said the ⁠party would proceed with a ‌nationwide march on Sept. 27 to demand access to Khan, speedy hearings ​in his cases and ⁠his release.

Khan has been imprisoned since August ⁠2023. He says the cases against him are politically motivated, ⁠an accusation the government ​denies.