China, North Korea and the U.S. have agreed "in principle" to officially end the Korean War, the South Korean president said Monday.

South Korea will push for this accord to happen, said Moon Jae-in during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison following bilateral summit talks in Canberra, South Korea's official Yonhap news agency reported.

Moon added that officially ending the war would help stalled talks between South and North Korea and between North Korea and the U.S.

The Korean War was fought from 1950-1953 between North Korea, supported by China and the Soviet Union, and South Korea, supported by several countries including the U.S., U.K. and Turkey.

The war started on June 25, 1950 when North Korea began invading South Korea along the border located on the 38th parallel, the line of latitude that crosses the peninsula they shared. It ended on July 27, 1953.

However, no peace accord has been signed between the two sides despite numerous attempts, and hence technically, the conflict continues.