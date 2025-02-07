Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Friday that her legal team was preparing for her impeachment trial but refused to say whether she would step down to preempt a conviction that could jeopardize her future presidential ambitions.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the House of Representatives impeached her Wednesday, Duterte again denied the criminal charges against her, including allegations that she plotted to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The two were running mates in the 2022 election but have since had a bitter falling out.

At a news conference, Duterte highlighted the country’s economic struggles, saying Filipinos were facing "much worse" conditions due to soaring living costs.

"God save the Philippines," Duterte said, urging her supporters to voice their opinions on social media instead of holding street protests to avoid disrupting their lives.

A conviction and subsequent ban from holding office would be a major setback for one of the country’s most prominent political families, which has been perceived as leaning toward China.

The impeachment complaint focuses on alleged threats to Marcos, irregularities in the use of office funds and Duterte's failure to stand up to Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea, according to its proponents.

The Senate is set to take up the case when it reconvenes in June.

Marcos has strengthened defense ties with Washington, Manila's longtime treaty ally, as the Philippines faces increasingly aggressive actions from China in contested waters.

Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, fostered close ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin while threatening to end U.S. military engagements in the Philippines.

Asked whether she was considering resigning – a move that would preempt a conviction and prevent her from running to succeed Marcos in the 2028 presidential election – Duterte declined to give a clear answer.

"We’re still too far from those matters," she said, adding that a large number of lawyers had offered to join her impeachment defense.

She reiterated that she was open to seeking the presidency in 2028 but said she needed to assess her chances.

While her popularity rating has declined in independent surveys, she remains a leading presidential contender.

"We’re seriously considering that, but it’s difficult to decide without the numbers," she said.