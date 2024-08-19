The Philippines and China accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea.

The incident was the latest flare-up after the two nations had agreed to try to ease tensions and manage disagreements at sea.

China's coast guard claimed in a statement that a Philippine vessel, which had ignored its repeated warnings, "deliberately collided" with a Chinese vessel in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner in the disputed waterway early Monday.

However, Manila said that while its coast guard vessels Cape Engano and Bagacay were on their way to resupply personnel stationed on Flat Island, which Manila calls Patag and Lawak Island, called Nanshan by the Chinese, they encountered unlawful and aggressive maneuvers' from Chinese vessels near Sabina Shoal, leading to a confrontation at sea.

"These dangerous maneuvers resulted in collisions, causing structural damage to both Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels," said Jonathan Malaya, a spokesperson for the National Security Council and Manila's South China Sea task force.

The United States condemned China's actions. U.S. Ambassador to Manila MaryKay Carlson said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the U.S. "stands with the Philippines in condemning the China Coast Guard's dangerous maneuvers," which endangered lives and caused damage to coast guard vessels.

A collision occurred between Cape Engano and a Chinese coast guard ship at about 3:24 a.m. Monday, Manila said.

About 16 minutes later, a Chinese coast guard ship rammed Manila's guard vessel Bagacay twice, damaging its auxiliary room, where a 3-foot-wide (1-meter-wide) hole was inflicted, according to Philippine officials and images shared by the PCG.

"This is the biggest structural damage that we have incurred as a result of the dangerous maneuvers carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard," PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela said.

The China Coast Guard posted a short video of the incident, which showed what it said was a Philippine coast guard ship "deliberately ramming" one of their vessels. Malaya said that the video was misleading.

China's maritime security said the same Philippine vessel involved in the collision then entered waters near Second Thomas Shoal after being prevented from entering Sabina Shoal waters.

Sabina Shoal is in the Spratly Islands, which China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam claim.

According to China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu, two Philippine Coast Guard vessels "illegally intruded" into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal without permission early Monday.

"The Philippines has repeatedly provoked and caused trouble, violating the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines," Gan said, referring to the Philippines' supply missions to a vessel grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.

China's Coast Guard said it took control measures against the Philippine ships per the law in the incidents early Monday and warned the Philippines to "immediately stop infringement and provocation" or "bear all consequences."

The Philippine task force said both its vessels will continue with their mission to supply personnel on Flat Island.

"The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea urges restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws to prevent further escalations and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region," it said.

The Philippine military's spokesperson condemned China's actions and vowed to ensure that soldiers stationed on the occupied islands will "receive the necessary supplies and support to carry out their duties."

The incident came less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippine militaries in Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippines is "disappointed" with the latest maritime encounter, which came after it agreed to a provisional agreement with China in July over its resupply missions to Second Thomas Shoal, Malaya said.

China has been sharply criticized by Western nations for aggression in blocking Philippine efforts to resupply troops aboard a navy ship it intentionally grounded 25 years ago.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including both shoals, rejecting a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing's expansive claims had no basis under international law.