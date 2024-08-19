The Philippines reported Monday its first case of mpox this year amid reports China was tightening its border controls over fears of a wider outbreak.

Manila's health department, however, was still determining whether it was the new and dangerous variant sparking global alarm.

A deadly and more transmissible strain of the virus known as Clade 1b has killed hundreds of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has been detected in Sweden and Pakistan in recent days.

The World Health Organization last week declared the mpox surge a public health emergency of international concern, its highest alert level.

The organization said there have been more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths in Africa this year, which already exceed last year's figures.

The 33-year-old Filipino man who contracted the virus had not traveled outside the country, the health department said in a statement. His case was reported by a government hospital on Sunday.

Health authorities are awaiting sequencing results to check whether the case is Clade 1b.

"Symptoms started more than a week ago with fever, which was followed four days later by findings of a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, as well as palms and soles," the department said of the Filipino case.

Test results of specimens collected from the man's skin lesions "are positive for Monkeypox viral DNA," the statement said.

The case was the 10th laboratory-confirmed mpox infection reported to the Philippine health department, with the latest previous case recorded in December last year, it added.

The department said it is updating its mpox guidelines to encourage those exhibiting symptoms to seek consultation and testing.

Earlier Saturday, China tightened its border control to prevent mpox virus from entering the country, state-run media reported.

The country's General Administration of Customs announced tighter surveillance measures for people and goods arriving from regions affected by mpox, CGTN reported.

All travelers having symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle pain, or rashes are required to report their condition upon entry.

The measures will remain in place for six months.