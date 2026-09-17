Final results were declared Wednesday in the southern Philippines' Muslim-majority Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, concluding the region's first-ever parliamentary elections and marking a milestone in its transition to self-rule.

The Regional Board of Canvassers (RBOC) of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) said 2,018,478 voters cast ballots, with an 84.34% turnout in Monday's elections, according to a statement from the Bangsamoro government.

The 80-member parliament consists of 40 regional parliamentary party representatives, 32 district representatives and eight sectoral representatives.

For the Regional Parliamentary Political Party (RPPP) seats, the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) secured 16 seats, followed by the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) with 15. The BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) had eight and the Raayat Democratic Party secured one.

For district representative seats, the BFP won 15, UBJP nine, Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP) six, while the Progresibong Bangsamoro Party (PBP) and Al Ittihad-UKB won one each.

In the sectoral races, Yul Adelfo Olaya and Mary Ann Arnado won seats representing settler communities. Aida Silongan, Sulffy Abbas, Muhammad Nadzir Ebil and Marjanie Mimbantas-Macasalong represented the women, youth, ulama and traditional leaders sectors, respectively.

The Teduray and Lambangian communities selected Jo Glenna Jover and Leticio Datuwata, respectively, as their Non-Moro Indigenous People representatives under customary laws.

The BFP is led by Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, while the UBJP is headed by former interim Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim, who is also the leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Officials will assume office Oct. 30 and will elect the region’s chief minister.