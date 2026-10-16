Youth-led protests are mounting pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as frustration over unemployment, alleged electoral manipulation and unfulfilled promises fuels demonstrations across the country.

Despite the deployment of tens of thousands of security personnel, young protesters scaled barricades, chanted anti-government slogans and clashed with police during demonstrations in New Delhi and elsewhere last week.

“Long live the revolution,” one protester shouted before police bundled him into a bus.

The independent Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) says street protests in India this year are on course to reach their highest level in a decade. Analysts say the unrest, coupled with renewed opposition activity, represents Modi’s most serious political challenge since he took office in 2014.

“The nation has suddenly found its voice,” said activist Yogendra Yadav, who has played a leading role in the demonstrations. “I would not say this is the beginning of the end of the Modi regime, but this definitely is the beginning of a downward spiral.”

Modi’s government and his Bharatiya Janata Party declined to comment.

Anger over elections and governance

The latest demonstrations have centered on demands for the resignation of Election Commission chief Gyanesh Kumar over a voter-roll revision that opposition parties and activists allege favors the BJP and has helped it win recent state elections.

The government, the BJP and the Election Commission deny the accusations, with the ruling party attributing its electoral success to Modi’s popularity and economic growth.

But the protests reflect broader dissatisfaction with the government, including frustration over unemployment, examination paper leaks, crimes against women and the influence of wealthy businessmen alleged to have close ties to Modi.

Many young Indians also accuse the government of prioritizing Hindu nationalist politics over jobs and economic opportunities, while raising concerns about violence against religious minorities, particularly Muslims.

“The fear in us is gone,” said Ananya Raturi, a 21-year-old Delhi University student who joined protests in the capital.

Raturi said demonstrators were no longer deterred by the prospect of detention or police violence. Police have denied beating protesters and said officers followed established procedures.

Demonstrators push against a police barricade during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, New Delhi, India, Oct. 3, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

A youth movement gains momentum

The demonstrations have been energized by the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led movement that grew from online satire into a nationwide campaign in June after India's chief justice likened unemployed people to “cockroaches.”

Activists have used mobile phones and independent YouTube news channels to circulate footage of the protests, gaining audiences despite what critics describe as limited coverage by India's largely pro-government mainstream media.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and left-wing activist Neha Bora have emerged as prominent online voices, while Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi has joined demonstrations alongside tens of thousands of supporters.

The unrest has drawn comparisons with youth-led protests in neighboring Bangladesh and Nepal that brought down governments. However, analysts caution that India's political landscape and Modi's continuing support make direct comparisons difficult.

Jobs at the center

Employment remains a major source of anger among young people who grew up during Modi's rise to power and expected greater economic opportunity.

Although India has recorded strong economic growth, government figures put overall unemployment slightly above 5%. Unemployment among Indians aged 15 to 29 reached 9.9% in 2025, according to government data.

Azim Premji University's State of Working India 2026 report found that nearly 40% of graduates aged 15 to 25 were unemployed, while about one in five graduates aged 25 to 29 remained jobless.

Repeated examination paper leaks have added to the frustration. In May, protests erupted after the government invalidated examinations for admission to national medical colleges following leaked test papers.

Rubby Singh, a 30-year-old social activist in New Delhi, said the scandals had deepened young people's distrust of a system they believe is denying them opportunities despite years of study.

“This generation has been facing the brunt of not having proper education, which leads to not being able to get good opportunities,” she said.

The government, meanwhile, says the economy generated 168.3 million new jobs in the six years through 2024. Modi has repeatedly rejected allegations of religious bias, saying his administration serves all Indians.

Election test lies ahead

India's next general election is not due until 2029, but elections in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, early next year could offer an indication of whether the growing discontent is weakening the BJP's electoral support.

Analysts caution that street protests do not necessarily translate into votes, and the ruling party retains considerable political strength.

“The BJP may not be as strong as it was a few months ago,” said Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi. “But whether there are going to be electoral implications, it is too early to say.”