A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck southwestern China's Tibet region late Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported, with the tremor recorded at 10:33 p.m. local time (2:33 p.m. GMT).

Local authorities ⁠have found at ⁠least two people injured in a village near the epicentre, with some houses in ​villages closest to the epicenter ​showing cracks, ⁠the state broadcaster said. The quake is the strongest to hit China since January 2024.

The epicenter was in a sparsely populated, high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The average elevation within 5 km of the epicenter is about 4,864 meters (15,960 feet), CENC data showed.

Videos released by local ⁠officially ⁠run media showed people leaving their homes and seeking shelter outside or in their cars parked on the street. One resident reported being awakened by the strong quake and heard the house squeaking in the tremor.

The quake was clearly felt in the local area, ⁠CENC said. The epicenter was around 400 km from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

Local fire and rescue teams ​have mobilized and are heading to the affected region, ​state media said.

A string of smaller tremors of around magnitude 3 and ⁠4 ‌have been recorded ‌in surrounding regions following the ⁠magnitude 7 quake, CENC data ‌showed.

In 2010, a magnitude 7.1 tremor struck Yushu in ​neighboring Qinghai province, killing ⁠at least 2,698 people and ⁠leaving nearly 300 people missing.