A highly anticipated "new era" of strategic partnership between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping commenced in Beijing on Thursday, marked not by a kiss but by rare embraces between the two leaders.

As Russia faces Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine, its growing dependence on thriving trade with China, a nation challenging U.S. dominance in various sectors, including quantum computing, espionage, and military strength, has become increasingly evident.

Despite President Xi's reserved demeanor, typical of China's political etiquette, he warmly embraced Putin, gripping him by the shoulders and hugging him twice.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showing the leaders embracing in the evening air of the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in the Chinese capital appeared to be popular on social media.

Aides and officials stood by, some clapping.

They were concluding an informal tea and dinner event considered to be the key session of Putin's two-day visit to China.

Putin then flew to the Russian-influenced city of Harbin in the northeast, where he was due to spend Friday before returning to Moscow.

Hours earlier, the leaders had signed a lengthy statement that sharpened their opposition to a U.S.-led world order and pledged cooperation across fields ranging from space and nuclear technologies to finance and manufacturing.

"The China-Russia relationship is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it," Xi said.

While Putin hailed their "warm and comradely" talks, their embrace still stopped well short of the full "socialist fraternal kiss" favored by leaders such as the Soviet Union's Leonid Brezhnev at the height of the Cold War.