A rare albino water buffalo with flowing blond hair has become an unexpected attraction in Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram), drawing crowds of visitors who say the animal bears a striking resemblance to Donald Trump.

The nearly 700-kilogram buffalo, raised at a farm in Narayanganj district near the capital ​Dhaka, has been nicknamed "Donald Trump” because ​of the ⁠tuft of pale hair falling across its forehead – a feature many say mirrors the American leader’s trademark hairstyle.

Dozens of people flocked to the farm daily, with many traveling from distant districts to pose for selfies and videos with the unusually coloured animal, which quickly went viral on social media.

"My younger brother named the buffalo Donald Trump because the hair on the front of its head resembles Donald Trump," farm owner ⁠Ziauddin ⁠Mridha said.

"Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature. It is an albino buffalo, and animals of this type are generally gentle and do not become aggressive unless provoked," he added.

A caretaker attends to an albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha at a livestock farm in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, May 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Mridha said the buffalo required special care, including being bathed four times a day and fed four meals ⁠daily to keep it healthy and in good condition before Eid.

"It needed extra attention and care every day. The buffalo has already been delivered ​to a customer for sacrifice during Eid," he said.

Albino buffaloes are ​considered rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned. The animal's cream-coloured body, pinkish nose and long blond ⁠hair ‌made it ‌stand out among thousands of cattle prepared ⁠for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, ‌when families traditionally sacrifice livestock.

In recent years, the Muslim-majority country has ​seen unusually large or distinctive ⁠sacrificial animals become viral Eid attractions, often ⁠given celebrity-inspired names to draw buyers and visitors.

The buffalo's resemblance to ⁠Trump, combined ​with its size and gentle temperament, has made it one of this year’s biggest crowd-pullers.