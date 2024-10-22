President Vladimir Putin hailed exemplary relations between Russia and China, saying that they are an example of how relations between countries should be built, as he said both countries aim to boost coordination in global affairs.

Speaking during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Kazan, Putin said despite the severe external pressure the two countries continue increasing bilateral trade and developing ties in many other sectors.

The relations between the two countries have equal, and mutually respectful character, with Moscow and Beijing strengthening coordination in global affairs, he stated.

For his part, Xi said the Russian-Chinese relations are not directed against third countries, and the global shifts cannot affect the friendship between Moscow and Beijing.

China and Russia, he added, have found the "right” way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other which features "non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party,” said a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The two presidents have always paid great attention to and steadily steered the direction of China-Russia relations," the statement said, adding that the two sides have acted in the "spirit of lasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and kept deepening and expanding their comprehensive strategic coordination and all-round, practical cooperation."

"The world today is facing momentous transformations unseen in a century, resulting in a fast-changing and turbulent international landscape. Yet President Xi expressed his confidence that the profound and lasting friendship between China and Russia will not change, nor will the two major countries’ sense of responsibility for the world and for the people," the statement concluded.

The talks in Kazan marked the third face-to-face meeting between the heads of Russia and China this year. In May, Putin paid a state visit to China, and in July, he met with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.