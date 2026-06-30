The roof of a building collapsed, killing at least 14 children and injuring five in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore, the Edhi ambulance service said on Tuesday.

"A roof collapse in Basti Eid Gah, Kahna Nau, has claimed the lives of 14 children, while five others were injured," an Edhi spokesperson said in a statement.

At the time of the collapse, 35 to 40 students were present at the academy in Kahna, a lower-income suburban neighborhood of Lahore. More than a dozen were rescued from the rubble, while another five are being treated in the hospital, Health Minister for Punjab province, which includes Lahore, Khawaja Imran Nazir told reporters.

A spokesperson for Kahna Hospital confirmed that 19 people, mostly students, were brought to the health facility in an unconscious condition; of them, 14 were pronounced dead.

The deceased were aged between 7 and 12. A 30-year-old female teacher is also among the injured.

Rescue authorities fear that at least seven students are still believed to have been trapped under the debris.

Footage aired on multiple local broadcasters showed rescuers equipped with light machinery engaged in the rescue operation.

The police have arrested two people, including the owner of the academy.