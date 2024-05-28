Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning for a third term, recently claimed he has been "chosen by God" to serve the nation, sparking controversy and debate.

Speaking to local broadcaster NDTV, Modi said: "I am convinced that ‘Parmatma’ (God) sent me for a purpose. Once the purpose is achieved, my work will be done. This is why I have completely dedicated myself to God,"

The claim sat well with his right-wing supporters but drew criticism from opponents who accused him of exploiting religious sentiments.

Modi's comments come amid a heated election season where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to secure another term.

The prime minister's remarks are seen as an attempt to consolidate his core Hindu nationalist base, which has been instrumental in his previous electoral victories.

"The wily weaving of religion with politics for a country where faith is an inextricable part of everyday life is the BJP’s USP (unique selling point). Mr. Modi’s claim is the logical culmination of the BJP’s dominant theme," the Indian newspaper The Telegraph wrote in an editorial.

In another interview earlier this month, Modi made another allusion to divinity, saying: "When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me."

He claimed the only explanation for his tremendous energy had to be non-biological.

"I believe God has given me abilities, inspiration, and good intentions for a purpose ... I am nothing but an instrument."

Critics, however, argue that Modi's statements are diversion from pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and communal tensions.

Congress Party head Rahul Gandhi ridiculed his comments. "If an ordinary person had made the statements Modi has been making recently, they would be taken directly to a psychiatrist," he said.

Innocent question: can a divine being be eligible for citizenship in India, and if not, does He have the right to vote or to contest elections? Could @ECISVEEP look into the question of a self-proclaimed divinity participating in the electoral fray? pic.twitter.com/OAmF7d7VKA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 24, 2024

Opposition leaders have also accused Modi of bypassing democratic principles by appealing to divine authority, potentially undermining India's secular foundations.

"Innocent question: can a divine being be eligible for citizenship in India, and if not, does He have the right to vote or to contest elections?", another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor quipped on X.